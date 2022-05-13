Hundreds of dogs are in need of adoption at the overcrowded LifeLine Animal Project shelters around Metro Atlanta. LifeLine is offering $20 pet adoption fees for the month of May to help ease the overcrowding. (photo: Valencia Jones)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — LifeLine Animal Project staff members say there’s an urgent situation inside of their shelters around Metro Atlanta, as several locations are at capacity with hundreds of dogs in desperate need of homes. LifeLine is offering a special incentive to help these adoptable pets.

Andrea Seidl is a volunteer at LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb County Shelter. She adopted her first dog from the old DeKalb shelter back in 2013. “Right then and there, I knew when I retired I was going to be a volunteer and foster and adopt, and I now have three DeKalb dogs and one rescue,” she said.

LifeLine has more than 850 dogs waiting for adoption across all of its Atlanta area shelters. “It breaks your heart, because many of these animals came from loving homes, and for whatever reason, ended up here,” said Seidl. “Some of them are seniors. We even get puppies. It’s just desperate,” she said.

“In DeKalb County Services specifically, we have over 550 dogs in the shelter. Our ideal housing situation is 320,” said Cheyenne Hoover, a social media coordinator and photographer for LifeLine.

They’re hoping a big adoption discount will inspire animal lovers to help ease the overcrowding. “Our adoption fees all month long are $20 only,” said Hoover. “It is including spay or neuter, microchipping and all their vaccines.”

Hoover says the overcrowding is coming from finding lost dogs. “We had 262 brought into DeKalb County alone in April,” she said.

Volunteers give the shelter pets as much love and attention as possible, but they’d rather get them out of the crowded shelters and into loving homes. “Nothing makes me happier,” said Seidl.

For pet adoption information, click here.