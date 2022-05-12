Shannon Gaggero and her neighbor Guenther Huber are among the parents who oppose a proposal to rezone three elementary schools and add another facility in an existing building. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Parents are pushing back against proposed plans to rezone three Midtown elementary schools and open another elementary school.

Concern and frustration describes the reaction from parents over potential plans to rezone the Midtown cluster that includes Springdale Park (SPARK), Morningside and Mary Lin Elementary Schools in Atlanta. Plans to also open a new elementary school at the former Inman Middle School are also raising alarm.

“I was completely blindsided. I live just a couple of blocks south of here in Morningside, easy walking distance from the school,” said Diana Black, whose oldest child is scheduled to start kindergarten at Morningside in 2023. “We would be sent to the Inman Middle School, which is not walking distance from us, and it’s 30% farther away.”

Black says parents first heard about the plans days before the school board voted 5 to 4 to move forward. “That was alarming and very concerning, because as we know, it takes a village to raise children, and right now it feels like our village is being ripped out from under us,” she said.

Atlanta Public Schools says the board only approved a first read of the recommendations and delayed a final vote. The district says the changes are needed to address overcrowding.

Shannon Gaggero and her neighbor, Guenther Huber, both have children who attend Springdale Park Elementary. “Board members are telling us different versions about their understanding about what their ‘yes’ vote meant,” said Gaggero. “This does not address our long term capacity issues at the high school level, so it’s a band aid on a larger problem,” she said, regarding the proposed plans.

“What I’m really scared about is the disruption. APS says themselves that transitions are really hard for kids, especially school-to-school transitions, and here we have a proposal where you’re impacting almost 900 kids,” said Huber.

They say keeping a dual campus at Springdale Park is a better solution and spelled it out in a change.org petition.

“Springdale Park today is already a dual campus, where they have a separate K-center, versus a main campus, and we can use that model and continue that with the current SPARK building at the Inman building,” said Guenther. He says a dual campus would offer a better education and more stability.

APS is planning several community engagement meetings this month, and a final vote is expected in August.