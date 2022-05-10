DOVER, DEL. (CBS) — Video from a traffic stop involving Delaware State University’s lacrosse team is sparking outrage. Georgia police searched their bus and luggage for drugs in what the university called a “humiliating process.”
The incident took place on Wednesday, April 20, as Delaware State's women's lacrosse team traveled home on a charter bus after playing three games in Georgia and Florida.
Delaware State University is one of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities. Most of the coaches and players on the bus were Black.
The male bus driver was also Black. He was pulled over for driving in the left lane and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
That’s when the team’s head coach, Pamella Jenkins, says they noticed something peculiar.
"One of my student-athletes says they have dogs going through our things and we're all like 'What?' So we go to the side of the bus and we're looking and they're pulling our luggage out from underneath the bus and they have a dog there sniffing through the bags," Jenkins said.