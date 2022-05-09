EAST POINT, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Local senior citizens and health care providers met with Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) on Friday for a discussion on high drug costs. Warnock briefed them on his proposed legislation to cap those costs and put some of the burden on drug manufacturers.

Jackie Robinson knows all too well about high prescription drug costs and making tough decisions.“The carrier called to say that the prescription drug plan was going to be $85 a month. That put me in a position of having look at my fixed income,” she said, noting that some senior citizens face thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs a month, and with fixed incomes, can’t afford to fill their prescriptions. “I have friends who have loved ones that are paying $15,000 a month,” she said.

Robinson and other seniors shared their concerns with Warnock at a roundtable at Oak Street Health in East Point.

He discussed his Capping Drug Costs For Seniors Act that would cap those costs at $2,000 a year.

“Right now, we’ve got more than a million seniors who pay over that in out-of-pocket costs just to afford the medicine that they need,” said Warnock.

Health care providers say seniors who can’t afford their prescriptions often delay taking them or stop taking them altogether. “By the time we are able to see them and care for them, there has already been damage done,” said Dr. Anita Varkey, an internal medicine specialist at Oak Street Health.

The legislation would also put more of the cost burden on drug manufacturers. “I’m working to get this legislation over the finish line as soon as possible, as well as legislation that would allow Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices,” said Warnock. “People are really feeling the pinch. They’re feeling it at the pump, with groceries. I’m trying to hold greedy corporations, whether they are pharmaceutical companies or oil and gas companies, accountable,” he said.

“For him to be here and talk about some of the things he is advocating for seniors was very important,” Robinson said.

Warnock also planned to meet with diabetes advocates on Monday to discuss his bipartisan legislation to cap insulin costs.