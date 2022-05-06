ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)— The Atlanta Braves organization is honoring Hank Aaron this week with a number of service projects. They joined hands with other organizations on Thursday for a project that will help the Browns Mill Urban Food Forest continue giving the community access to fresh foods.

Volunteers couldn’t wait to go to work at Browns Mill Urban Food Forest. Several organizations joined Atlanta Braves staff members for Hank Aaron Week and a day of service, honoring the baseball legend’s legacy of community service.

“It’s always a priority for us to be in community, in community together, in community with our staff,” said Danielle Bedasse, the executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Helping the community is also a priority for Hands On Atlanta.

“Service has always been at the core of how I see myself, and so, being able to be here for Hank Aaron Week means everything,” said Dr. Chanika Perry, a Hands On Atlanta employee.

The organizations are planting seeds of good health in Browns Mill Park, an area where one in three people live below the poverty line.

“Not only were we isolated with a lack of food, we have the highest health disparities in the City of Atlanta,” said Friends of Atlanta Urban Food Forest Executive Director Soisette Lumpkin.

Volunteers worked for hours, planting gardens with all kinds of vegetables, repairing the greenhouse and building little free libraries, all while celebrating a chance to serve the community. In addition, they installed an edible wall, where the vines of raspberries, blackberries and other fruit will grow vertically, giving Browns Mill Park neighbors more healthy food options.

They also installed memorial plaques to honor Civil Rights Activists John Lewis and Hank Aaron for generations to come.

“His final resting place is less than a mile away. I hope today he is looking down on us here in our Braves gear with his name on our backs and on our shirts,” said Bedasse.

Volunteers say the labor of love to provide healthy food options is all worth it. Hank Aaron Week continues through Saturday, with giveaways and recognitions planned at the Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers games.