(CNN) — Well, hello Dolly.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees were announced Wednesday, and despite initially opting to "respectfully bow out" of the nomination process, Dolly Parton is part of this year's diverse class.
Some of the other inductees include Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Carly Simon, Harry Belafonte, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Judas Priest.
The following is the full list of this year’s inductees.
Performer Category
Pat Benatar
Duran Duran
Eminem
Eurythmics
Dolly Parton
Lionel Richie
Carly Simon
Musical Excellence Award
Judas Priest
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Early Influence Award
Harry Belafonte
Elizabeth Cotten
Ahmet Ertegun Award
Allen Grubman
Jimmy Iovine
Sylvia Robinson
“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”
Parton brought more attention to this year’s process in March after she released a statement on social media saying “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
The country legend later said she’d be willing to accept if selected for induction, noting that she had initially thought the honor “was for the people in rock music.” (The hall of fame has inducted numerous artists from non-rock genres over the years.)
To be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame as a performer, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
The induction ceremony is set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5 and will air at a later date on HBO and HBO Max, which are owned by CNN's parent company.
