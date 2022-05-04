The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation held its Breakfast With Our Bravest program on May 4, 2022, recognizing firefighters and civilians. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta firefighters are battling the flames of short staffing, long hours and low wages, according to union officials who spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting. Mayor Andre Dickens addressed several hundred firefighters at an event on Wednesday, announcing a pay increase.

Inside the Georgia Aquarium and far removed from the norm of extreme heat, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation held its Breakfast With Our Bravest program on International Firefighters’ Day. Officials recognized firefighters and civilians for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“For 140 years this year, Atlanta firefighters have answered the call,” said Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith.

Mayor Andre Dickens answered a call this week with some welcome news. “I introduced my first budget on Monday, and I am pleased that we are moving forward with pay increases for Atlanta firefighters,” he said.

Officials confirmed firefighters will get a roughly 12% raise across the board, based on recommendations from a Mercer pay study.

Union officials who addressed city council members on Monday pointed out higher pay scales in areas like Cobb and Gwinnett counties, where they said top firefighters earn more than $70,000 a year, while Atlanta pays an average of $55,000.

Fire officials are optimistic the 12% pay raise in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget will help them retain and recruit more firefighters. “We really want to thank the mayor for his support,” said Smith. “This pay raise, it closes an immediate gap, and it allows the Fire Rescue Department to be attractive in the market,” he said.

“The raises continue to make us a competing agency throughout Metro Atlanta. Eventually, we are going to be able to actually have a workforce that represents the growth of the city,” said Shirley Anne Smith, the executive director of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation.

Smith said the city is planning to conduct a pay class study this fall for all city employees, including the Fire Department. They’re hoping it will help with ongoing firefighter retention and recruitment efforts.