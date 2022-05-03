WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Democrats on Monday night sounded the alarm after Politico published a leaked draft opinion that suggested the Supreme Court appeared ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which enshrines a woman’s right to an abortion. Republicans, meanwhile, voiced cautious support.
The polarized reactions indicated that abortion rights will be a key issue in the midterm elections, galvanizing voters of both parties. Hundreds of protesters converged outside the Supreme Court on Monday night soon after the draft opinion was reported, including a small group who did not support abortion rights.READ MORE: Advocate calls on government to provide free Uber, Lyft service for seniors
Even before the report of the opinion on Monday, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Emily’s List organization announced a plan to spend $150 million on the 2022 midterms to support candidates who would protect abortion rights.READ MORE: Special grand jury considering Trump election interference in Georgia convenes
According to tracking on ActBlue, a platform used to raise money for Democrats and progressive organizations, more than $1 million poured in in less than three hours Monday night following the report.MORE NEWS: Georgia State University team competes in entrepreneurship challenge