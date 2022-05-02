ATLANTA (CBS News) — Prosecutors whittled down a group of 200 Fulton County residents to the 23 they need to serve on a special grand jury that will investigate whether former President Donald Trump should be charged for his attempts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost. Three additional people were selected as alternates.
As the selection process began, Judge Robert McBurney encouraged prospective grand jurors to identify themselves as having a "conflict" if they have already reached a conclusion about whether Trump committed a crime in the aftermath of his defeat.
"Because this grand jury will be investigating a specific situation, the 2020 election here in Georgia, it's important that the grand jury be comprised of individuals who bring an open mind to the process," McBurney said.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked a panel of judges in January for the special grand jury because of “information indicating a reasonable probability” that the election “was subject to possible criminal disruptions.”
Willis spoke very briefly Monday, thanking those in attendance for their potential service.