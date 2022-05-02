Atlanta senior citizens on fixed incomes say they could use a financial lift through free Uber and Lyft rides, and they want the city, county and state to fund it. (photo screenshot: CBS file video)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A community advocate is demanding the city, county and state partner together to provide free Uber and Lyft rides for seniors citizens. This comes as seniors face higher rent and food costs while surviving on fixed incomes.

Many neighbors living in a senior living high rise facility on North Avenue say they’re barely making ends meet, living on fixed incomes and battling inflation and disabilities. They say free Uber and Lyft rides would help ease some of the burdens.

“All the food, everything is going up. That would be a nice thing to have,” said Alton Jerome Bolton, a senior citizen.

“It’s hard for me to get around in this mobile chair on MARTA, because I’m always running into obstacles on the bus and a lot of the ramps won’t go all the way down,” said Lonnie Boswell, a disabled senior.

It’s one of several reasons why James Davenport, a community organizer, is calling on elected officials to provide free Uber and Lyft rides for senior citizens. He said crime is also a reason. “There are stories of women, purses being snatched, and whatever, so I just thought it was a good idea to try to keep us out of harm’s way,” said Davenport. “I am requesting, not only Atlanta City Council, Fulton County Commissioners, the governor and the mayor to team up and provide free Uber and Lyft rides for seniors.”

He addressed the Atlanta City Council on Wednesday during public comments. “You heard the firemen say [their] two-week take home pay is $900. Try $900 a month. That’s what I get [for] disability,” he said.

Davenport acknowledged Fulton County’s reduced fare program. “People 55 and over, $1 per trip. You can travel nine miles anywhere you want to go, or if you’re going to the hospital or pharmacy, you can go up to 15 miles. Still, that’s a cost, and for most of us, that’s a cost that we cannot afford,” he said.

Riders have indicated Fulton County provides 16 free rides per month for senior citizens. Ladisa Onyiliogwu, the director of Fulton County Department of Senior Services, issued the following statement in response to this claim:

Fulton County does not provide 16 free MARTA rides. The State currently provides funding through ARC to Fulton County to support mobility options. The Common Courtesy contract (Uber/Lyft) ensures that no participant goes over 16 trips in a month. Seniors pay a one-time $15.00 registration fee and $1 one-way (or $2 round trip). Medical trips have a limit of 40 miles (round trip) and community trips 20 miles (round trip).

Davenport and others are asking why they should have to pay for transportation at all. “The governor mentioned they had about $4.4 billion in excess. Let’s use some of that money,” he said. “Most seniors have gone through 40-50 years in working, paying taxes. Why not put some of those tax dollars to use for seniors citizens.”

A Fulton County spokesperson later indicated she would follow up regarding any statement made on behalf of the county. There was no immediate response from city or state officials. Davenport says he plans to address the Fulton County Commission on Wednesday.