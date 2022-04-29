The community is invited to attend the annual Let Us Make Man Conference and community canvassing event on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (photos: LUMM)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — PRESS RELEASE: Community organizations are announcing the annual Let Us Make Man Conference and a call for men to join them on Saturday as they canvass East Metro Atlanta neighborhoods.

For 17 years, the brothers of Let Us Make Man have held an annual conference entitled “The Gathering to Reclaim Black Manhood.” This Saturday, the conference will be aired on www.letusmakeman.net from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The topics covered by the subject matter experts of Let Us Make Man will include: Law & Black Society, Awakening The Genius in Black Youth, The Art of Community Organizing, and restoring The Black Family. This virtual conference is free and open to the public.

Following the conference at 2:30 p.m., a coalition of Black men’s organizations will canvas neighborhoods in Decatur and South DeKalb to share solutions and to combat the increase in community violence. Volunteers will go door-to-door speaking with residents and youth and sharing programs and initiatives to help young people discover and engage in healthy life choices. Collectively, these organizations are taking action by showing up with love and resources for the betterment of the families of our communities.

The canvasing will take place at: Saturday, April 30th at 2:30 p.m. Park at the City School of Decatur, 125 Electric Avenue Decatur, GA 30030. Men will canvass City of Decatur Public Housing and then travel by charter buses provided by DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. The second canvas area will be the apartment complexes near Wesley Chapel.

“The brothers of Let Us Make Man remain committed to bringing the best possible information to our community through the workshops we provide each year and the efforts engaged in by our members every day. We hope that the community members tune in to the conference Saturday to hear this information. Join us in the streets as we come in love and peace,” said Former City Councilman Derrick Boazman, the convener of Let Us Make Man.

“The ‘We Love Y’all Too Much’ community canvasing effort has now come to the East Side. We are in the Cities of South Fulton and Atlanta, and we hope that men will join us in Decatur. This is another step in establishing more Black Man Labs and mentoring programs on the East Side. All are welcome,” said Attorney Mawuli Mel Davis, a co-founder of Black Man Lab.

Join the Brothers of Let Us Make Man, Black Man Lab, United Youth-Adult Conference, I Am Father 1st, Next Level Boys Academy, UPCEN, Young YMCA, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, Lutheran Theologically Center of Atlanta in collaboration with The Interdenominational Theologically Center, Sankofa Church, 100 Black Men of DeKalb County and Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm.