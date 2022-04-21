Tens of thousands of fans are expected to line the speedway as 150 racers compete in the MotoAmerica Series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta from April 22-24, 2022. (photo: MotoAmerica)

BRASELTON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Thousands of people are expected to race their way to MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta, where they’ll get a look at some two-wheeled action hitting the track. The three-day series starts tomorrow at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Organizers call the MotoAmerica Series some of the finest two-wheeled action in the world. All those daredevil superbike moves may put spectators on edge, but it makes riders like Geoff May smile.

“For me, it’s peaceful. The rest of the world, all the drama, all the noise you hear every day, there’s just one goal: beat the guy in front of you,” said May.

The Atlanta native has been smiling and racing there for 23 years. I got to grow up watching my dad race out here as a hobby in sports cars, so it’s something I always aspired to do, and it turned out to be motorcycles instead of cars,” May said.

Bikes will hit the track tomorrow for practicing and qualifying, and the races are on Saturday and Sunday.

“They’ll have more than 150 riders on the property this weekend. They’ll be racing in seven different classes,” said Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta President and General Manager Rick Humphrey.

Like most events, they scaled back on spectators early on in the pandemic, but it’s back in full force, with crowds expected to line the speedway. “MotoAmerica has been coming to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta since 2015, and we have continuously seen the crowd grow,” Humphrey said.

“Your’re gonna see a lot of action. This is the largest group of racers I’ve seen ever at Road Atlanta,” said May. “When we have a huge crowd out here at Road Atlanta and the race is over, you look up, you’re like, ‘Where did all those people come from?’ Because, you don’t see them when you’re out there racing going 185 miles an hour.”

The course is just over 2.5 miles long with 12 turns. “It’s certainly something to see, experience and be a part of,” said Humphrey.

Tickets start at $25 and fans can expect lots of entertainment and activities as well.

