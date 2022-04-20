LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday as he arrived at LAX in connection with a Hollywood shooting back in November.
The 33-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was identified by the LAPD as the gunman in a Nov. 6, 2021 shooting in the area of Selma and Argyle avenues. Police say he had argued with an acquaintance, which escalated into a shooting.READ MORE: Parents dismayed by school board decision over proposed Druid Hills H.S. renovations
The unidentified victim sustained a minor injury from the shooting. The gunman and two other men ran away from the area, according to the LAPD.READ MORE: US Prepping Another $800 Million Assistance Package For Ukraine
Mayers was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and police say they will present a case against him to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.MORE NEWS: Gov. DeSantis challenges Florida lawmakers to eliminate Disney's special status