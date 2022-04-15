Attorneys for Devin Nolley, who was shot and left paralyzed by East Point police in 2018, provide an update on the case on April 15, 2022. (photo: Valencia Jones)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — More than three years after an East Point police-involved shooting left a man paralyzed, his attorneys received the shocking and never-before-seen dash cam footage of the incident. The attorneys released the video to the public on April 15, 2022, and gave an update on the case.

The dash cam video from December 2018 shows police officers trying to stop Devin Nolley in a Publix parking lot, after they followed him from a gas station on Camp Creek Parkway for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The video shows officers shooting at him as he maneuvers around a police cruiser. Then, Nolley led them on a chase to I-285, where officers performed a pit maneuver to stop the car. As he jumps out of the car and takes off running, you can hear officers firing multiple gunshots.

“He was suspected of stealing a vehicle, and now he’s a quadriplegic,” said one of his attorneys, Carlos Moore, a managing partner of The Cochran Firm. “I haven’t seen anything so egregious in my life, for simply being a suspect in a stolen vehicle.”

The incident left Nolley paralyzed from the neck down. “They had no justification under law. He was clearly running away into the woods, not threatening their lives or anyone’s lives,” said Moore.

Nolley is now in his mid-thirties and has a young daughter. “Can you imagine spending the rest of your life, your natural life, in a bed in a nursing home, can’t do anything for yourself,” Moore added.

The attorneys filed a $30 million civil suit in 2019 against former East Point Officers Rodney Etienne and Shiron Nicole Varner, as well as the Cities of East Point and South Fulton.

Once the GBI completed its investigation, it handed the file over to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted the two officers earlier this month. “It is Fani Willis who secured the indictments, so we’re here to thank Fani Willis for doing her job,” Moore said.

“It was because a thorough job was done that they decided to move forward, because I believe that, if they think that they’re going to bring this case, they can get a conviction,” said James Bryant, another attorney with The Cochran Firm.

The officers are charged with violating their oath, reckless conduct and aggravated battery and assault.

“Here is hoping that the City of East Point and the City of South Fulton will do the right thing and take care of him for the rest of his life, because he’s going to have medical expenses until the day he stops breathing,” said Jackie Patterson, The Bentley Lawyer.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong,” said Moore. “They were thugs, and they deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison.”

The case is now set to go to trial, and as of the afternoon, there was no word on a trial date.