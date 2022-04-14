(CNN) — Thandiwe Newton is departing “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”
"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," a spokesperson for the studio told CNN.
Salma Hayek will reportedly join the cast as Newton departs, according to Variety.
CNN has contacted a representative of Hayek for comment.
Steven Soderbergh is directing the third and final installment of the "Magic Mike" franchise, starring Channing Tatum.
Production has started in the United Kingdom.
The movie is being made exclusively for HBO Max, which shares a parent company with CNN.
A release date has yet to be announced.
