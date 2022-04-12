PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Pinellas County law enforcement agencies will run the Torch for Special Olympics through Pinellas County on Wednesday, April 13.

The Special Olympics Torch will be passed to different Pinellas law enforcement agencies and runners will carry the torch from St. Petersburg to Clearwater. The final destination for the torch will be at Paul B. Stephens Exceptional School where the runner will be greeted with a reception by students.

The Torch brings attention to sports programs available to the intellectually disabled.

To find out where the runners are on the course after the start, please contact the Sheriff’s Public Information Office by email at Pinellas_SO_PIO@pcsonet.com

If the event is canceled due to inclement/dangerous weather, there is no rain day scheduled.

During the run, traffic may be affected for a brief period of time while law enforcement blocks roadways and stops traffic at various intersections.

The Torch Run route is listed below.

Relay times and locations:

Start: 8:15 a.m. – St. Petersburg Police Department

Route: (4.2 miles) 1st Ave. N, to US Hwy. 19, to 38th Ave. N. and then a right to the two front bus circles of New Heights Elementary.

Route: (4.2 miles) 1st Ave. N, to US Hwy. 19, to 38th Ave. N. and then a right to the two front bus circles of New Heights Elementary. Start: 9:10 a.m. – New Heights Elementary School

Route: (4 miles) US Hwy. 19, to 70th Ave. N., then west to Nina Harris reception.

Route: (4 miles) US Hwy. 19, to 70th Ave. N., then west to Nina Harris reception. Start: 10:15 a.m. – Nina Harris Exceptional School

Route: (3.5 miles) 70th Ave. N. to 66th Street, then north to 118th Ave., then east to Morgan Fitzgerald student reception.

Route: (3.5 miles) 70th Ave. N. to 66th Street, then north to 118th Ave., then east to Morgan Fitzgerald student reception. Start: 10:55 a.m. – Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School

Route: (3.2 miles) 118th Ave. to 62nd Street, then over to 126th Ave., then under US 19 to the service road, east on Ulmerton Rd., to 49th Street and 145th Ave., PCSO’s Technical Services Bldg.

Route: (3.2 miles) 118th Ave. to 62nd Street, then over to 126th Ave., then under US 19 to the service road, east on Ulmerton Rd., to 49th Street and 145th Ave., PCSO’s Technical Services Bldg. Start: 11:45 a.m. – PCSO Technical Services Bldg.

Route: (4.5 miles) North on 49th Street, over Bayside Bridge to Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex on Drew Street.

Route: (4.5 miles) North on 49th Street, over Bayside Bridge to Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex on Drew Street. Start: 12:45 p.m. – Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex

Route: (2.2 miles) North on McMullen Booth, then west on Sunset Pt.to Paul B. Stephens School, and the finish.

Route: (2.2 miles) North on McMullen Booth, then west on Sunset Pt.to Paul B. Stephens School, and the finish. Finish: Around 1:15-1:30 p.m., Torch arrival/student reception at Paul B. Stephens.

For more information on the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics please visit their website.