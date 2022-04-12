Students at Druid Hills High School and their parents are opposing the DeKalb County Board of Education's decision to remove the school off the renovations priority list. (photo: Valencia Jones)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Druid Hills High School students and their parents are raising concerns about sub-par conditions inside the school, and they’re demanding the school board take immediate action to renovate the buildings.

Students say the conditions inside the buildings are so bad, the situation inspired them to make a video about it. “We can smell what human waste smells like while we’re trying to eat our lunch,” said one student in the video.

They show mold, broken pipes and leaks throughout the buildings. “Where the water’s supposed to drain, it just floods, and it ends up taking up the whole bathroom,” said Harley Martz, a 10th grade athlete.

“Many of us parents were quite shocked at some of the different buildings and the different conditions,” said Lani Martz, Harley’s mom.

Parents say the students are forced to learn in these sub-par conditions indefinitely. “DeKalb County decided to take Druid Hills High School off of the priority renovations list,” Martz explained, adding it was the only school removed from the list.

They’re demanding the district and school board put the high school back on the list. They say the broken bathroom doors and years of water damage is all an eye sore and raises health concerns as well. “It’s hard to have a positive learning environment while you’re facing all these conditions,” another student said in the video. He added, “They’re not prioritizing our safety.”

“As an athlete here at Druid Hills, I love my school a lot,” said Harley Martz. “I wear their t-shirts every single day. I love this school, and I really want the inside of it to be just as comfortable and beautiful as the outside.”

“It’s something that needs to be addressed and needs to be addressed immediately,” said Lani Martz.

The DeKalb County School District responded to CW69’s request for comment, but did not comment on why the school was taken off the renovations list. It issued the following statement:

The DeKalb County School District and Board of Education remain committed to ensuring that all our scholars are in positive learning environments. A proposal to renovate Druid Hills High School as part of the E-SPLOST VI project list is on the April 18 Board agenda.

DeKalb County collects a 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) for school improvements and other projects.