NEW YORK (CBS News) — Seventeen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway.
It happened around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Killed After Teens Take Turns Shooting Each Other Wearing Body Armor
Authorities say as the train was approaching the 36th Street station. a person on board put on a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb, and started shooting.
The train continued to the 25th Street station, where some of victims got off and called for help.READ MORE: Comedian And Actor, Gilbert Gottfried, Has Died
Police say 10 people were shot and five of them are in critical but stable condition. Others were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the panic that ensued.
Investigators believe this was a coordinated attack, but the motive remains unclear.
Click here for more details from CBS News.MORE NEWS: Pinellas County Law Enforcement To Participate In The Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympic