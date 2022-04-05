New App Combines the Latest Original Programming from The CW’s Primetime Line-Up and Fan-Favorite Library Series from CW Seed

Fully Ad-Supported App Available for Free on Virtually All Major Platforms

April 5, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network announced today the official launch of the new CW App, the exclusive home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming as well as fan-favorite library series from CW Seed. For the first time, the new fully ad-supported CW App merges the two into one unified and user-friendly experience resulting in over a thousand hours of curated content under a single CW streaming destination all free without login, subscription or authentication. The new CW App is now available on Roku, Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, iOS platforms, tvOS for Apple TV and Google Play among others.

“The CW was one of the first broadcast networks to fully embrace streaming as a way to serve our core young audience, and the new CW App is the natural next step in our growth and evolution, as we are now the only network with a single unified brand across all of our platforms – linear, streaming and social – all CW,” said Rick Haskins, President, Streaming & Chief Branding Officer, The CW. “With this new CW App, we are providing fans with one destination to catch up with their favorite current CW series and at the same time discover full seasons of highly-bingeable shows from the CW Seed catalog, increasing overall engagement with all our programs and allowing the brand to live its most authentic self.”

On the new CW App, fans will be able to catch up on the latest episodes of CW series such as ALL AMERICAN, LEGACIES and THE FLASH, stream the current full seasons of BATWOMAN, SUPERMAN & LOIS and WALKER, as well as binge every episode of CW Seed’s modern classics including 90210, KRYPTON, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS and THE GAME.

The new CW App is available for free on all virtually all major platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, iOS, tvOS for Apple TV, Google Play, Android TV, VIZIO, UWP, Xbox One, and more.

For the past four years, The CW App has soared into the Top 10 of Apple’s top U.S. free apps during its new season premiere week.

Implemented in 2019, The CW’s full stack streaming strategy has enabled viewers to catch up on full seasons of their favorite originals across all platforms for free the day after their on-air debut. This spring, more shows will become available for fans to stream, including the new hit series NAOMI and ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING; plus new full seasons of SUPERMAN & LOIS, KUNG FU and WALKER; and alternative series MARCH and GREAT CHOCOLATE SHOWDOWN.