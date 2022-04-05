ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Holocaust Museum (The FHM) will have free admission on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in observance of Yom HaShoah.

Yom HaSoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, will have free admission from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Along with the free admission to the Museum, they will also be offering virtual testimonies on their Facebook page. At 12:00 p.m. Michael Igel, will share his grandparents’ story of surviving the Holocaust in hiding. At 2:00 p.m. Dana Justus will share the story of her grandmother Lisl Schick’s kindertransport survival.

The day will end with a commemoration service at 5:30 p.m. followed by Holocaust survivor Sylvia Richman.

Sylvia Richman survived the Holocaust because she was hidden in a Polish Catholic orphanage and was miraculously reunited with her parents after liberation.

Yom HaShoah honors the memory of the more than six million Jews who perished during the Holocaust. The full name of the day is Yom HaShoah Ve-Hagevurah or “Day of the Remembrance of the Holocaust and the Heroism” as it also marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Annual Names Reading Commemoration. From 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., members of our communities will read aloud the names of Holocaust victims at 5-minute intervals.

To register or for more information please visit www.TheFHM.org/events for more information.