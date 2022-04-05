ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In his first State of the City Address, Mayor Andre Dickens reflected on the progress made during his first 90 days in office, touching on key priorities including crime, infrastructure, and affordable housing and sharing his vision for the city’s future.

Mayor Andre Dickens arrived to fanfare at the Georgia World Congress Center and recognized stakeholders, other officials and family members.

He recognized stakeholders, other officials and family members. "I am today here today to tell you that the state of the city is strong. We are and will continue to be one city with one bright future," he said.

In his first State of the City Address, he summed up the last three months since he took office and his efforts to address crime. “Part of my balanced approach to dealing with crime is attacking the root causes of crime,” said Dickens.

The approach includes investing more than $4 million to enable ATL311 and the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative (PAD) to take more non-emergency calls, which will free up officers to focus more on crime and help recruitment efforts. “We’re on track to bring on 250 officers within this calendar year,” Dickens said.

He applauded state lawmakers who have kept Buckhead from becoming its own city. “If I have it my way, it will remain that way for ever,” he said.

Dickens also called on voters to support extending T-SPLOST 2.0, the Transportation Special Option Sales Tax. “One hundred percent of the money raised through this special tax would go toward preparing our sidewalks, our bridges and our roadways.

He says, all together, the city is projecting $750 million in improvements, and plans are underway to create 20,000 affordable housing units over the next eight years.

“This is equity in action,” said Dickens. “We will be one city with one bright future together.”