Families First unveiled a mural celebrating its 132 years of resiliency and serving children and families in Metro Atlanta. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A Metro Atlanta organization dating back more than a century unveiled a mural celebrating its legacy of resilience. Organizers weighed in on their mission and the artist who illustrates their resiliency movement.

Members of Families First, an organization supporting local children and families, unveiled their ‘Threads of Resilience’ mural during an event on March 31, 2022. The mural showcases the work of artist Sharanda Wilburn outside their headquarters on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

“It really speaks to our mission of building resilient families so that all children can thrive,” said Families First Board Chairman Courtney Showell, Sr.

“Children are the future. That’s what it represents,” said Wilburn.

Before the unveiling, Aaliyah Baron, 20, shared how the mission has helped her and her two-year-old son, Amir. “When I first came to Families First, I was pregnant and nervous because I was having my first child around people I really didn’t know,” said Baron. Families First helped her prepare for motherhood and provided a space to bond with other single moms. “One thing I plan on doing is coming back and working for Families First in the future,” she said.

Organizers say equitable communities are resilient communities. “Our definition of equity is for our families to have not only a set at the table, but a voice at the table,” said Families First CEO DePriest Waddy.

During the event, Families First recognized those who have played a role in its 132-year legacy of resilience, like its former CEO Patricia Whatley Showell, and the community leaders who keep the mission alive and resilient during a pandemic.

“Resilience is something that’s near and dear to us, because now, we have a fundamental way of measuring how resiliency works, how a person can become more resilient,” Waddy said.

The organization has several upcoming events spotlighting its resiliency movement, including an event at the Georgia Aquarium on May 12 honoring community leaders.