ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Organizations of Black men spent the last weekend in March canvassing Atlanta neighborhoods to spread love and reduce violence.

The crowd met at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA and walked down Campbellton Road on a mission to stop the violence.

“We’re coming together, because our community needs us and that’s what we do as men, as fathers, as husbands, is step up,” said Mawuli Davis, an attorney and the chairman of Black Man Lab.

“We gotta get out here and hit these doors so these folks can know that we’re actually out here moving,” said Indy Market Supporter Chris Welch.

They went door-to-door with their message and urged others to join the effort.

“That’s a blessing, and we need more to get out and do,” said Evangelist Angela Freeman, a resident.

“About 70% of households are led by women without men in the home, and so that’s the reality, and what we know is that sons or young men need to feel the love of their fathers,” Davis said.

They’re sharing the love for fathers who aren’t around to give it.

“We’re going to be seen. We’re going to stay in your face. We’re going to let you know that we love you,” said I’m A Father F1rst Co-Founder Jermaine Clarke.

The next generation of black men are following in their footsteps. “It’s definitely an inspiration to me to help others in my future and now in the present,” said Rashad Blossomgame, an 11 year old.

Paul Marchand, a teen supporter and member of I’m A Father F1rst shared why he was inspired to participate. “Just, you know, the constant growth of our Black men, just trying to see our Black men succeed,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful thing that we’re doing out here in the community. We need more people out her,” said Gary DuBose, who supports Black Man Lab.

They say they’ll keep sharing their message as long as it takes.