HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Teacher and coach has been arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for showing pornographic images and inappropriately touching a student at Livingstone Academy.

According to reports, Livingstone Academy reached out to HCSO after the grandmother of a juvenile student reported her grandchild had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at the school. Through investigative means, detectives identified the suspect, Matthew Hike, 33. Detectives found Hike had shared several images of pornographic nature with the juvenile, too.

Hike is charged with Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (x5), and Sell or Distribute Obscene Material to a Minor (x3).

“Those adults placed in positions of trust who prey on our children and victimize them have no place in our community,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This suspect did not have the student in his class, but instead targeted the juvenile in the hallway, gaining the victim’s trust and friendship before committing this heinous crime.”

Not only was Hike a teacher at Livingstone Academy, a school for children with disabilities, he was also an assistant football coach at Bloomingdale High School.

If there are any more victims that may have experienced abuse by the suspect, you are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Please call (813) 247-8200 with that information.