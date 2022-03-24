LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Gwinnett Stripers are looking for a new person to put on the skin-tight silver bodysuit and goggles to become “The Fridge.”

The Fridge originally went viral on social media in 2019 after the Beat the Fridge Race introduced the fastest appliance on earth to fans at Coolray Field. In a race that was not unlike the “Beat the Freeze” race between innings during Atlanta Braves games at Truist Park, the 300-pound Fridge would lumber slowly to a small lead during a five-second head start.

Meanwhile, his challenger was set loose and quickly passed him by. As the challenger got cocky, however, the Fridge would very quickly turn on his afterburners and usually display amazing speed to catch up and pass his opponents by to sprint to an improbable victory.

The most popular video of The Fridge picked up more than 16.8 million views across all channels, which led to attention from national media, including ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, USA Today, Runner’s World, and others. By the end of the 2019 season, the Beat The Fridge Race won two prestigious accolades from Minor League Baseball — the Golden Bobblehead Award for “Best In-Game Promotion or Event,” and a “MiLBY Award” for “Best In-Game Fun.”

With the original star of the Cutwater Spirits™ Beat The Fridge Race hanging up his racing shoes after three years, the Stripers are on the hunt for a new candidate to take up the mantle of The Fridge. They’re looking for a person with the girth and speed to fill the iconic role.

The proper candidate will have these qualifications:

Be at least 21 years of age

Always goes back for thirds and fourths at the buffet

Be available to work nights and weekends from April through September

Can ham it up in an acting sense and food sense

Email a resume to StripersInfo@braves.com.

Built-in ice maker not required

The Stripers will contact selected candidates for in-person tryouts to be held in early April. The next star of the Cutwater Spirits™ Beat The Fridge Race will officially debut during Stripers’ Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville. Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all other Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com.