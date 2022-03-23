ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Local food banks are feeling the impacts of inflation and high food prices, as they try to provide food for those in need. The Atlanta Community Food Bank shares how it’s navigating around the hurdles and how the community can help.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Publix parking lot in East Point was full of shoppers stocking up on groceries.

Atlanta resident Jeffrey McDay said he couldn’t find all the items he was looking for. “Seems like all we have is shortage. The shelves are bare. The essentials you need, they don’t have,” McDay said, mentioning how he sometimes turns to online shopping to get essentials.

With the rising cost of food, there’s no shortage of empty carts at many grocery stores, because a growing number of people can’t afford to buy groceries. Many of them are turning to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and other organizations for help.

“We’ve seen, over the last few months, the demand begin to decline as people have gotten back to work, as the economy recovers. Even with that, we’re still distributing 25% to 30% more food than we did pre-COVID,” said ACFB President and CEO Kyle Waide.

The domino effect of supply chain shortages and inflation is also taking a toll on food banks.

“Now that gas prices are higher, food prices are higher and all these supply chain challenges are upon us, we’re seeing demand begin to increase again,” Waide said. “Over time, these increased costs are going to make it harder and harder to sustain this effort.”

The food bank receives federal funding and donations, but more financial contributions and volunteers are needed.

“This is going to be a long haul. We’re gonna need support and we’re gonna need partnership, but together, we’re confident that we can build a community where everyone has enough food.”

For information on making donations or volunteering, click here.