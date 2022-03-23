(CBS News) – Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. secretary of state and the first woman to ever serve in the role, has died of cancer, her family said. She was 84.
In a statement posted to her Twitter page, Albright’s family wrote that she died Wednesday “surrounded by family and friends.”READ MORE: ‘We’re Going To Need Support’: Atlanta Community Food Bank Impacted By Supply Chain Shortages
Albright, born Marie Jana Korbelova, migrated from Prague to the U.S. in 1948, rising in American politics before becoming the secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton in 1997.READ MORE: Sandy Springs Residents Raise Concerns Over Planned Hammond Drive Improvements
Click here for more details from CBS News.MORE NEWS: BET Hosts Atlanta Family Fun Night - Dodgeball Edition