ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Several BET shows are set to air for a new season tonight, March 23, 2022. Celebrities from one of the hit shows joined BET and the community in Brookhaven for a dodgeball game over the weekend to celebrate the occasion.

Cast members from The Ms. Pat Show went head-to-head with local fans at the Lynwood Community Center.

They’re celebrating the launch of BET’s Family Fun Night on Wednesdays, which includes the return of Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living.”

“The Ms. Pat Show” will also debut on BET for its second season, after a successful first season of streaming on BET+.

“If you like the first season, the second season is wild, still touching on hard topics. You can watch the Ms. Pat show and still go to church after this one,” joked Comedian and Actress Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams.

“Us coming into the community and being a part of families that are here and bringing our family to them is such a positive thing to do,” said Tami Roman, who is also a cast member on The Ms. Pat Show.

We’re told viewers can expect just as much comedy and drama as we saw on the dodgeball court.

You can catch all three shows starting tonight at 9 on BET.